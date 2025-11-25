XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 288,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $265.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.