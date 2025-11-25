FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.72.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $336.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

