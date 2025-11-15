Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 12,287 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock worth $6,448,990. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.