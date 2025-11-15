Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.91. 4,011,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,086% from the average session volume of 338,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 16.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

