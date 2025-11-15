Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 1574910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,106.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,560. This trade represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,575. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. Longaeva Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

