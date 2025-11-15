Kane Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Kane Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 1.3% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after acquiring an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $203.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $211.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.