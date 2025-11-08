GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $66,555.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,476.27. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $68,285.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $73,130.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,890 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 873,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after buying an additional 710,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.07.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

