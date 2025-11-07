Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $641,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.59.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

