Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Guild Stock Performance

Shares of GHLD opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Guild has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $307.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.28 million. Guild had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

