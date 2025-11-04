International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $296.00 and last traded at $300.4180. 5,190,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,903,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after buying an additional 147,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

