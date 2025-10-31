The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Acquired by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 1.2% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 400.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

