Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $111,361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,682,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,229,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

GSIE stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.