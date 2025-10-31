Inspire International ETF $WWJD Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 6,297.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,179 shares during the period. Inspire International ETF accounts for 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Inspire International ETF by 1,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF during the first quarter worth about $347,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period.

Inspire International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WWJD opened at $35.69 on Friday. Inspire International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $406.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

Inspire International ETF Dividend Announcement

Inspire International ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

