Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $6 Million Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF $FDG

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

