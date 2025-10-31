30,322 Shares in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF $BKGI Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000.
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Performance
BKGI opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $39.30.
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Cuts Dividend
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Profile
The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.