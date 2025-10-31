30,322 Shares in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF $BKGI Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000.

Get BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Performance

BKGI opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3019 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.