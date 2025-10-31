Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Eventide High Dividend ETF $ELCV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Free Report) by 3,276.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,481 shares during the period. Eventide High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Eventide High Dividend ETF worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELCV. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eventide High Dividend ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eventide High Dividend ETF by 3,769.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eventide High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,381,000. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in Eventide High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $750,000.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

ELCV opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About Eventide High Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US stocks, selected through fundamental research and values-based principles. The fund seeks income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation.

