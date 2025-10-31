Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

