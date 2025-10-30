Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.67 and traded as high as $38.74. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 173,118 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FEIM

Frequency Electronics Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $362.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth about $2,803,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 67.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.