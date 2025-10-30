E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.64 and traded as high as €16.29. E.On shares last traded at €16.25, with a volume of 2,348,244 shares.
E.On Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.64.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
