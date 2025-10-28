Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $45.96 Million Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $45,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after buying an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after buying an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

