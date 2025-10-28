State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.70 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 228.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.04. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.