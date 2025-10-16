IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in IQVIA by 83.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 85.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.57.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $203.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.