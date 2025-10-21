First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect First Western Financial to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $25.6060 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Western Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 757,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,861,498.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

