Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH) Increases By 100.0%

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Trading Up 20.1%
Shares of BATS HSBH opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40.
HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.