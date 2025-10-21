Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH) Increases By 100.0%

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Trading Up 20.1%

Shares of BATS HSBH opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40.

Get HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged alerts:

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (HSBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides exposure to HSBC Holdings ADR, while using swaps to hedge daily currency fluctuations. The fund aims to provide the total return performance of HSBC Holdings Plc, in its local market, to US investors.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.