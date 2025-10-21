Grupo Televisa (TV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $14.6607 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Televisa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grupo Televisa alerts:

Grupo Televisa Price Performance

Grupo Televisa stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Grupo Televisa has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

View Our Latest Report on TV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa during the first quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa by 64.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.