Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $25.3310 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million. On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORC stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.53. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 720.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,804,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 219,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,870,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 578,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 234.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,036,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 978,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,338.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 653,030 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

