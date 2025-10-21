Heritage Commerce (HTBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $48.8990 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, COO Thomas A. Sa bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

