Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $37,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $31,311,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 887,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,813,000 after buying an additional 225,848 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 403,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,579,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPSC opened at $109.35 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.69.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

