Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.65 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.35.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

