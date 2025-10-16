Sincerus Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Sincerus Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,590 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,053 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,869 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,689,000 after buying an additional 391,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,207,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,282,000 after buying an additional 251,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.