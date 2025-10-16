Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 452 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Universal Display by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 185,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Universal Display by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

