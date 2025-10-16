Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 50,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $169.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

