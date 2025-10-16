Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,440 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $232,864,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 441,050 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,120,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,223 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,313,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 129,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,613 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

