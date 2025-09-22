Elastos Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.27 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $48.27 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 26,077,724 coins and its circulating supply is 22,904,027 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is blog.elastos.net. The official website for Elastos is elastos.net. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

