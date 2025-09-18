Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

