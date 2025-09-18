Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,457,000 after purchasing an additional 646,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

