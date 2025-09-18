Swedbank AB Has $679.81 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 642,694 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.36% of Accenture worth $679,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 59.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.24. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $235.83 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

