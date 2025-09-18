Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $54.62 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,618,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after acquiring an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,231,000 after buying an additional 326,246 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.