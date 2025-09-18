Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,892 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

