Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $166.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

