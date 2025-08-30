NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 78,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 125,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

NowVertical Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$37.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.14.

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NowVertical Group

In other NowVertical Group news, Director David Owen Doritty acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Also, Director David Charron acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Insiders acquired 182,774 shares of company stock valued at $99,353 in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NowVertical Group

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.