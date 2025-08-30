Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Stock Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,501 shares during the last quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,138,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

