B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.84. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

