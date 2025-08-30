Rosenblatt Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $124.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 55.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 94,634 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.