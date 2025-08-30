Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) President Buys $20,304.00 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) President Christopher Clark purchased 1,600 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $20,304.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $642,596.22. The trade was a 3.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 0.2%

RGT stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

