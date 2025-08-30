MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 293,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

