Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Magellan Gold Trading Up 10.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.