ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading Down 13% – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.66 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.66 ($0.08). Approximately 528,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,194,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

ANGLE Stock Up 8.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.23. The firm has a market cap of £20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -134.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

