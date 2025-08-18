Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,420 ($19.26) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.66) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,262.93 ($17.13). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 926 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.70. The firm has a market cap of £219.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 87.60 ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Trust Bank will post 214.2857143 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Brown purchased 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.50) per share, with a total value of £29,892 ($40,537.02). Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

