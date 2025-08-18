National Bank Financial Forecasts BMO FY2026 Earnings

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bank Of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.28. The consensus estimate for Bank Of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.1801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.13%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

